Columbus County Schools gives progress update after cyber hack wiped systems

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a “cyber disturbance” that took out internet and phone lines in the Columbus County school system, the superintendent says they’re moving in the right direction, but still need plenty of help.
School officials presented the update Monday night at the county commissioners meeting.
After weeks of help from the National Guard, the school system is now getting its security cameras systems back in place. Some equipment used in classrooms have been recovered, but they’re still in need of 1,500 pieces of equipment.
“There’s just individual software and individual little things that we still have to get back in place," said Superintendent Dr. Deanne Meadows. "For the most part, we’re back up and running, we just need everybody to have access.”
At Monday’s meeting, Meadows told the commissioners they’re about $900,000 in the hole because of the unexpected breach. Nearly $100,000 of that comes from staff overtime devoted to help fix the equipment.
Commissioners approved reimbursing the school district $100,000 on Monday night. Around $800,000 is yet to be recouped. County commissioners have voted to ask the state for help for the rest.
