‘A child’s love of reading is created when they have a choice’: 7th grade teacher hopes to provide a new opportunity for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mrs. Ortega at Wilmington Prep Academy hopes to allow her students the opportunity to read a book they picked out together as a class.
“I feel that a child’s love of reading is created when they have a choice,” Mrs. Ortega wrote in a post on Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
Her 7th grade students have requested to read "Island of the Blue Dolphins" by Scott O'Dell, but Mrs. Ortega is having to buy the set of books due to lack of resources.
"Due to the low income population in my schools district, my wonderful parents are unable to help with class supplies without putting themselves in a bind," Mrs. Ortega posted.
Click here to donate to her project.
Once the project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the materials and deliver them to the school.
