CFCC offers classes on the history and science of beer

“It’s not just the imbibing of the actual beer but its also the storytelling behind it and it brings people together and to talk and have conversations... that’s been growing in just about every corner of the community from the retirees to the engineers, students, younger folk, business owners. Lots of entrepreneurs tend to gravitate toward the craft beer industry so it’s been real great to see people being able to get in touch with each other and learn a little bit more,” Mueller said.