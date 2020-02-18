CFCC offers classes on the history and science of beer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For almost two years, Cape Fear Community College has been offering students the opportunity to learn about the art and science behind beer.
The school offers three classes, Beer 101, Beer 102, and Homebrewing. In recent years, Wilmington has become a hot spot for the craft brewing industry, boasting almost 20 breweries.
The co-owner of Waterline Brewing, Mark Anthony Mueller, teaches students everything from the history of beer and the differences between each beer style to the science behind the actual brewing process.
“First started seeing a general interest about six years ago when we started doing educational brewery tours and people were coming out of the woodwork wanting to learn more and they realize how much fun it could be just to talk about the history, the science, and the ingredients, the different variations of hops and how they play a role,” Mueller explained.
The classes were designed to cater to those in the service industry, entrepreneurs, and homebrewing enthusiasts. Mueller says that the popularity behind the classes and the industry is all thanks to the Wilmington community.
“It’s not just the imbibing of the actual beer but its also the storytelling behind it and it brings people together and to talk and have conversations... that’s been growing in just about every corner of the community from the retirees to the engineers, students, younger folk, business owners. Lots of entrepreneurs tend to gravitate toward the craft beer industry so it’s been real great to see people being able to get in touch with each other and learn a little bit more,” Mueller said.
Former CFCC student Bryan Satterfield enrolled in each of the classes last year and as a result, was inspired to pursue craft beer as a career. Satterfield is now the Assistant Brewer at Salty Turtle Beer Company.
