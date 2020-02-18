CFCC hosting Career and College Promise information session for high school students tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will hold a Career and College Promise information session for interested high school students and their parents on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
“The Career and College Promise program allows qualified high school juniors and seniors to enroll in tuition-free community college courses,” CFCC stated in a release. “Qualified students can get a jump start on their college classes or train for a career by taking courses in CFCC’s University Transfer or Career and Technical degree programs.”
The session will be held at CFCC’s North Campus in the McKeithan Center’s BB&T Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.
Among the topics that will be covered for those interested in the program for the 2020-2021 academic year:
- CCP pathways (available courses)
- CCP admission requirements
- application deadlines
- registration process
