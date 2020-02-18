Cape Fear Council addresses Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy. The announcement Tuesday comes as the organization faces hundreds of lawsuits from men who claim they were assaulted by scout leaders when they were children.
The group hopes to set up a trust to compensate victims.
A statement from the local chapter clarifies the Cape Fear Council is legally separate and financially independent from the national organization.
You can read the full statement from Boy Scouts Cape Fear Council CEO Jonathan P. Widmark below.
"The Cape Fear Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.
The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Cape Fear Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council."
The group also posted a video to their Facebook page Tuesday discussing how the national bankruptcy filing has been anticipated for about a year now. The post also describes how scouting is safer than ever before and directs parents to resources on their website.
