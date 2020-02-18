Brunswick County Schools present plan to bring reverse osmosis systems into schools

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County School District officials say plans were put in motion this week to ultimately decide which reverse osmosis water filtration system is best for the area’s schools.
A press release from the district says they will begin testing two reverse osmosis filtration systems next week at Lincoln Elementary and Belville Elementary.
School leaders announced they hoped to add at least one water filling station to each of the county’s schools after a study was released earlier this year that identified Brunswick County as having the highest level of PFAS contamination in its tap water among the 31 states sampled.
Initial funding of the water bottle filling installations will be provided by Brunswick County Schools, according to a past statement from the school system.
On Tuesday, “Quench” and “Culligan” were announced as potential vendors. After the filtration systems are installed in each of the two elementary schools, a third party lab will collect and analyze “before” and “after” samples.
According to the press release, if 57 stations were to be installed in the district’s 19 schools, estimated costs for a three year service contract range from $156,693 for the Quench system to $127,395 for the Culligan system. Both options would be operated under a lease, where the company would take care of routine maintenance and make sure the systems are working efficiently.
The board also approved a motion Tuesday giving the superintendent the decision to choose which service he thinks works best for the area after data is collected and its determined how much water is consumed from the fountains.
Presentation notes from Tuesday also indicate the district has no plans to turn off existing water fountains, but they will label water stations and fountains to clarify which are and which are not reverse osmosis water stations.
Kitchen cooking water for steamers will not be treated and will come directly from the water lines, but kitchen water needed to washing off vegetables and other servings could be ordered separately in gallon containers.
Athletic water consumption for ice machines and drinking from outside fountains will not be treated with reverse osmosis, the notes indicate.
