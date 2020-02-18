Brunswick County NAACP denounces “Gun Rights Sanctuary” resolution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County chapter of the NAACP announced Monday that it is adamantly opposed to a resolution to make Brunswick County a constitutional rights protected county. Hours after a press release was sent out stating the opposition, Brunswick County Commissioners unanimously passed the second amendment resolution.
Carl Parker, President of the Brunswick County chapter of the NAACP sent a letter to the commissioners expressing the organization’s opposition.
“It is our belief that the county has no authority to say whether or not a state or federal law is unconstitutional,” Parker said. “The only way to make that happen is if the commissioners decide to file suit against the state.”
Here is a copy of the letter:
The NAACP letter was submitted to the board as part of the official public record.
