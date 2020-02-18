Art is accessible and affordable at Art for All 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The works of more than 50 artists from our community will be on display over the weekend as part of Art For All 10.
The event is Sat., Feb. 22 and Sun., Feb. 23 at the Brooklyn Arts Center.
It connects art lovers with local and regional artists.
Artists will sell their sculptures, paintings, photography, woodworking, jewelry and other pieces for under $500.
Food trucks and Casa Blanca Coffee Shop will serve up goodies at the event.
Admission is $5 and is good for both days; admission includes a raffle ticket. Children under the age of 12 are free.
For more information on Art for All 10, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.