Whiteville awarded $2.9 million for infrastructure improvements

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The State Water Infrastructure Authority has awarded the city of Whiteville $2.9 million in funds to rehabilitate and repair a sewer line.
The funds will be used for the second part of the city’s Mollies Branch sewer line that includes the portion from West Main Street to lift station #1.
Officials say $500,000 of the $2.9 million will be in the form of a forgivable loan or grant, and the city will repay the remaining $2.4 million via a no-interest loan.
Whiteville was also awarded $150,000 to perform a water system asset management plan that will be used in conjunction with the city’s sewer plan that is still being completed.
The water system asset management plan will identify the age, sizes, and issues with the water system and provide a GIS map of the system and recommended projects to improve the system.
“These two plans will lay out a path for the city to continue to plan for the future,” said city manager Darren Currie. “It will provide data that staff can use to budget repairs in both systems.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.