Two people rescued in Tubbs Inlet after jet ski capsized
The Sunset Beach Fire Department was called to assist the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.
By WECT Staff | February 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:02 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were rescued from Tubbs Inlet overnight after their jet ski lost power and capsized.

According to a Facebook post, the Sunset Beach Fire Department was called to assist the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

“Surf conditions were rough and the tide was turning out, which resulted in the victims being pulled out to open water,” according to the post.

Rescuers on a SBFD boat spotted the victims and brought them to shore to be evaluated by Brunswick County EMS.

“It takes skill, technology, and experience to make rescues like this one, otherwise, the result would have been tragic,” the Facebook post said.

