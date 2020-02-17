Pender County school staff undergo active shooter training

ALICE is the first training program in the country that provides staff and students with an option-based response to an active shooter gaining entry to a school, business, or organization.
By Gabrielle Williams | February 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 7:48 AM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools hosts ALICE training for school staff Monday.

ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate, is a national program designed to prepare staff and students in the event of a school shooting situation. The training can help community members prepare for something that could not only save their own life but others too.

The school system is working with Pender County EMS and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office to train staff at Topsail Middle School on Feb. 17.

The Wilmington Police Department help ALICE training for local businesses a few years ago.

