Pender County school staff undergo active shooter training

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools hosts ALICE training for school staff Monday.
ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate, is a national program designed to prepare staff and students in the event of a school shooting situation. The training can help community members prepare for something that could not only save their own life but others too.
The school system is working with Pender County EMS and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office to train staff at Topsail Middle School on Feb. 17.
