New Hanover County commissioners to consider $358,420 request from school board

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Board of Education is asking New Hanover County commissioners for $358,420 as it looks to move past the Peter Frank sex scandal and resignation of Dr. Tim Markley.
Commissioners meet Monday at 9 a.m.
An agenda item is being added for commissioners to consider the board’s request.
The Board of Education is asking for the funding to pay for Dr. Tim Markley’s $195,000 severance package and to hire two title nine investigators, an assistant for the investigators, a professional standards investigator for four months and training for mental health.
Dr. Markley resigned on February 7 without directly acknowledging the Frank case.
Board of Education members have said they want the next Superintendent to come from outside the school district with experience.
