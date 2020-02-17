New Hanover County commissioners to consider $358,420 request from school board

New Hanover County commissioners to consider $358,420 request from school board
The Board of Education is asking New Hanover County commissioners for $358,420 as it looks to move past the Peter Frank sex scandal and resignation of Dr. Tim Markley. (Source: Ryan Koresko)
By Anna Phillips | February 16, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 9:34 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Board of Education is asking New Hanover County commissioners for $358,420 as it looks to move past the Peter Frank sex scandal and resignation of Dr. Tim Markley.

Commissioners meet Monday at 9 a.m.

An agenda item is being added for commissioners to consider the board’s request.

The Board of Education is asking for the funding to pay for Dr. Tim Markley’s $195,000 severance package and to hire two title nine investigators, an assistant for the investigators, a professional standards investigator for four months and training for mental health.

The Board of Education fired Peter Frank in a unanimous vote Saturday.

Dr. Markley resigned on February 7 without directly acknowledging the Frank case.

Board of Education members have said they want the next Superintendent to come from outside the school district with experience.

The Board begins interviewing candidates on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.