New Hanover County Commission appoints Woody White to new WAVE board

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The new board in charge of righting the ship at WAVE Transit is finally set.
At their meeting Monday, the New Hanover County Commission appointed Woody White to the last seat on the newly-formed board, which met for the first time on Feb. 10.
Members of the commission voted 3-2, with Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield voting against.
During the discussion, Zapple suggested Barfield be appointed to the seat, as he has served on the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority previously.
The new WAVE board meets to further discuss the financial issues facing the transit system on Feb. 27.
