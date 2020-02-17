New Hanover Co.’s Public Health Department now operating out of new Greenfield St. building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Public Health Department will operate out of the new Health and Human Services building on Greenfield Street beginning Monday, Feb. 17.
The county’s Department of Social Services also operates out of the building located at 1650 Greenfield St.
“By co-locating these health and human services functions, our residents will see greater collaboration and they will no longer have to go to two different buildings for these important services,” said Assistant County Manager Kathy Stoute. “I look forward to the process improvements that will be enhanced by being in one building, and the continued focus of putting the customer at the front and center of everything we do.”
The building is open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.