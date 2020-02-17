Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the first time since 2012. The stoppage dampened NASCAR's season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump. The race was postponed after two lengthy delays totaling more than three hours. The race will now begin at 4 p.m. Monday and be broadcast live on Fox. It's the second time in 62 years that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday. The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The sky opened after Trump's armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast" exited Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump's appearance at Daytona International Speedway caused headaches for fans trying to enter the famed NASCAR track. Hundreds waited up to three hours to get through gates because of heightened security measures. Daytona 500 pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signed autographs and mingled with fans while they waited in long lines. Trump arrived to raucous ovations. He addressed the crowd from victory lane. He served as the Daytona 500 grand marshal and gave the command for drivers to start their engines. He also made a ceremonial lap around the 2 1/2-mile speedway in his limousine.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is set for his expected final Daytona 500. Johnson led a ceremonial pace lap before the start of the race. The 500 was eventually postponed after two delays totaling three hours. Before that, he was cheered by a sold-out crowd at Daytona International Speedway. Johnson toured the track before the race and left his autograph on the start/finish line. He even climbed the flagstand and checked out the empty track hours before the event. The 44-year-old Johnson won five straight championships from 2006 through 2010. His 83 career victories are tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth all time.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson wins his first career Xfinity Series race with a win under caution at Daytona International Speedway. The win was the third consecutive victory at Daytona for JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gragson is in his second season driving a Chevrolet for JRM. He celebrated wildly on the frontstretch after the win. The race ended after a crash on the last lap of Saturday's season opener.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Josh Archibald scored his second goal of the game in overtime, NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Draisaitl set up Archibald's goal 3:57 into overtime for his 95th point of the season. Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, and Mike Smith had 28 saves. Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist for Carolina, including a tying goal with 5:02 left in the third period. Edmonton scored twice in a 28-second span in the second period for a 3-2 lead.
BOSTON (AP) — Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jay Heath scored 16 points, and Boston College held off a second-half surge from North Carolina State in a 71-68 win. Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College, which has won four of its last seven. The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high four-game win streak Dec. 7 to 21.