Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the first time since 2012. The stoppage dampened NASCAR's season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump. The race was postponed after two lengthy delays totaling more than three hours. The race will now begin at 4 p.m. Monday and be broadcast live on Fox. It's the second time in 62 years that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday. The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The sky opened after Trump's armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast" exited Daytona International Speedway.