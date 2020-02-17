WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region on this Presidents Day and, in doing so, putting up with some awkward and hopefully marginally funny presidential puns...
Monday: The system that generated showers Sunday night will have moved east, effectively “Nixon” the chance for anything more than a stray leftover shower. Lingering clouds will hang heavy in the sky much of the time, but sun will do its best to “Polk” through. Hopefully you can af-”Ford” some time to enjoy seasonably cool afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s amid light northerly breezes.
Middle and late week: A cold front will “Pierce” in between Tuesday and Thursday, replacing warm daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s with chilly 40s and 50s. Subtropical jet stream moisture riding in from Mississippi, Al-“Obama”, and Georgia will support rain chances but, for now, it remains unclear if enough cold air will be “Lincoln” up with that moisture so as to produce snow or ice.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or, “Trump” that with a ten-day forecast you can “Taylor” for your exact location on your WECT Weather App. And thank you for “Grant”-ing us the chance to be your preferred weather source!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.