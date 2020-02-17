Event for pet owners coming to Coastline Conference Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pet lovers can find out about services and products for their furry friends at an expo in Wilmington this weekend.
The 13th annual Monty’s Home Pet Expo, the group’s largest fundraiser, is Sunday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coastline Conference and Event Center.
More than 50 pet-related vendors will be at the event.
The event helps Monty’s Home with its Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, in which inmates train shelter dogs for an eight-week obedience training course before the pet is adopted into a new home.
The event also helps to educate the public about animal welfare issues.
If you plan to attend, you must remember that bringing your four-legged friend would be a major “Faux-paw” as no pets are allowed.
Find more about Monty’s home here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.