Dosher Memorial Hospital CEO stepping down

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Tom Siemers is stepping down as CEO of J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital effective Feb. 28, the hospital announced Monday.
Siemers’ tenure at Dosher began in November of 2012.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as CEO of Dosher Hospital,” said Siemers. “I am proud of the progress we have made and am especially thankful to the Dosher team for their dedication and care for our community during my time here. This hospital, employees and volunteers will always hold a special place in my heart.”
According to Dosher Director of Marketing and Community Relations Ilene Evans, Siemers told staff last week that it was time for someone with a fresh set of eyes to take over the post.
“On behalf of the J. Arthur Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees, we sincerely appreciate Tom’s years of dedication and service to the hospital, as he helped us navigate the changes in healthcare for Smithville Township," Dosher Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Howard said. "We wish for him the very best the future holds.”
Interim leadership has not been announced.
