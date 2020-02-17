CFCC opens N.C. Military Business Center at downtown campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has opened a N.C. Military Business Center at its downtown Wilmington campus.
Officials say that the N.C. Military Business Center is a business development entity of the N.C. Community College System “that provides federal business development resources and services to North Carolina businesses.”
CFCC’s center, one of 12 across the states, will offer business development services to businesses in Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.
“We’re excited to offer this unique resource at Cape Fear Community College,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Our local businesses play an essential role in the development and well-being of our region and we are delighted to support them in every way we can.”
The center is led by Donna Warren, who will assist businesses in competing for, winning and growing jobs through federal contracts.
Warren will monitor contract opportunities from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Cyber Command, Army Contracting Command, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, and other cyber security and information technology-related agencies.
“The business development team is the heart of the NCMBC,” said NCMBC Executive Director Scott Dorney. “Donna’s experience as a contracting officer with the Department of Treasury and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will equip her to provide invaluable assistance to North Carolina businesses in winning and successfully executing federal contracts.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.