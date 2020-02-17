Censured ECU trustee resigns from board

"When I agreed to accept your appointment to East Carolina Board of Trustees it was with the understanding that I had a dedication to my family and businesses that would dictate the time that I could spend as a Trustee. The events over the last month have given me the opportunity to reflect on that and I have decided I will be resigning from my position as a trustee, effective immediately. This does not in any way change my passion and desire for all things ECU. I am forever a loyal and dedicated PIRATE," Moore stated in his resignation.