Censured ECU trustee resigns from board

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - An ECU trustee who was censured earlier this month by the UNC Board of Governors has resigned.
Robbie Moore, who was appointed the board by the General Assembly, submitted his resignation to House Speaker Tim Moore.
"When I agreed to accept your appointment to East Carolina Board of Trustees it was with the understanding that I had a dedication to my family and businesses that would dictate the time that I could spend as a Trustee. The events over the last month have given me the opportunity to reflect on that and I have decided I will be resigning from my position as a trustee, effective immediately. This does not in any way change my passion and desire for all things ECU. I am forever a loyal and dedicated PIRATE," Moore stated in his resignation.
Moore and former ECU trustee Phil Lewis were accused of trying to get a student to run for Student Government Association president. That position gets a vote on the ECU Board of Trustees. According to a transcript of the recording of a meeting between Lewis, Moore, and the student, the two trustees were hoping to gain a seven-member majority on the ECU board.
Moore's resignation to the speaker included this line, "I would also like to wish you the very best of luck in your continued pursuit of the position of Chancellor at East Carolina University."
"Speaker Moore is seeking reelection to the state House in 2020, plans to run for another term as Speaker, and is focused on serving higher education students and campuses through his position in the General Assembly," said the speaker's communication director Joseph Kyzer about the line.
On February 7th, Lewis resigned from his trustee position at a UNC Board of Governor’s meeting held to discuss the allegations. Moore was censured by the UNC Board of Governors at that same meeting.
He’s been a member for the past 8 months.
