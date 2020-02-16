Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

POLICE CHIEF SENTENCED
Former police chief in SC gets probation for stealing $4,600
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former police chief in South Carolina likely will avoid jail time for stealing more than $4,600 taken during a drug arrest in his city. Former Eutawville Police Chief Steven Daniel Holloway pleaded guilty earlier this month to misconduct in office and receiving stolen goods. The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports the 38-year-old former chief was sentenced to a year in prison, but won't have to serve the time behind bars as long as he completes nine months of probation and pays back the $4,606 he stole. The judge also noted on Holloway's sentencing sheet he cannot work as a law enforcement officer again.
MARGARITAVILLE AMUSEMENT PARK-LAWSUIT
Suit filed over Margaritaville Amusement Park construction
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A contractor is threatening to stop work on Margaritaville Amusement Park in south Mississippi. A federal court lawsuit says the contractor is owed $5 million in unpaid construction bills. The Tindall Corporation is suing companies affiliated with Margaritaville Resort Biloxi and the amusement park being built beside it. Margaritaville developers say their dispute with Tindall is over how much work has been completed, and the parties are in negotiations to resolve their issues.
DOUBLE QUICK SALE
South Carolina firm buys Mississippi's Double Quick stores
INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A South Carolina company is buying a convenience store chain based in Mississippi's Delta region. Refuel Operating Co. of Charleston, South Carolina, announced the purchase Thursday of Double Quick, based in Indianola, Mississippi. The companies didn't disclose a price or other terms. The sale will be completed later this year. Double Quick has 41 stores in Mississippi and eight in Arkansas. Refuel will keep using the Double Quick name for now. Connecticut-based First Reserve bought Refuel in early 2019, seeking to create a large regional convenience store company. Refuel has since bought a number of convenience stores in South Carolina.
BALCONY INSPECTIONS
Mom fights for SC balcony inspection law after son's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators want more information about a bill that would require state inspectors to check on wooden balconies on hotels, apartment buildings and other multifamily dwellings. Jennifer Mykytyn's son died in 2008 after he slipped and fell through a rotten wooden railing on a balcony at his Massachusetts apartment. Mykytyn advocated for inspection laws in Massachusetts and now wants one in her new home state of South Carolina. A subcommittee didn't vote on the bill, but asked her to share more information. State officials say there is no list of all the wooden balconies in South Carolina.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN
For first time, Biden calls Obama deportations 'big mistake'
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Presidential candidate Joe Biden says it was a “big mistake” for the Obama administration to have deported hundreds of thousands of people without criminal records. Biden says in a wide-ranging, sometimes contentious interview with Univision anchor Jorge Ramos that it took the Obama administration “too long” to get its immigration policy right. Biden was vice president during the administration's eight years. The interview comes as Biden campaigns in Nevada ahead of that state's Feb. 22 caucuses. It's the first nominating contest to feature a significant number of Latinos.
ELECTION 2020
Biden in Vegas takes on Sanders' gun votes in fiery speech
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joe Biden, standing on a Las Vegas stage roughly 1,000 feet from the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, took on White House rival Bernie Sanders Saturday night for his past vote to exempt gun manufacturers from liability for shootings. The former vice president devoted the majority of his speech at a Democratic gala on the Las Vegas Strip to deliver a fiery charge against the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers, vowing to hold gun makers accountable if elected president.