First Alert Forecast: rain chances ramp up tomorrow night, temperatures warming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! Clouds will start to build through the morning hours and by the afternoon and evening clouds will blanket the sky with only a few breaks in between. Low rain chances are expected through the day, but the evening features slightly higher odds, so outdoor plans may warrant an umbrella.
Temperatures will slowly rise through the next several days ahead of a cold front that will push through by Wednesday. If you missed the 70 degree temperatures we had last week, you’ll find a repeat performance on Tuesday. However rain chances will be elevated also, leading to some fog potential and poor visibility at times.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember... any time and any place you like, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!
