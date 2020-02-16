First Alert Forecast: rain chances increasing, as well as temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
A few showers possible this evening, and some heavy showers possible overnight as a coastal lows pushes past the Carolinas. That low will be out of here by the Monday commute. But don’t stow away the umbrella! A cold front will increase rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will gradually rise. Did you miss the 70s from last week? Well their coming back! Temperatures will get to the low 70s Tuesday, but then steeply drop by Thursday and Friday with highs getting into the middle to upper 40s!
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember... any time and any place you like, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast, specific to your location, on your always-free WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.