Vanna White: Famous? Yes! But still just a down home southern girl at heart (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“So, the producer came and said ‘Hey, how do you feel about hosting the show to fill in for Pat till he comes back?’,” she says recalling back to the day of Pat’s emergency. “I was petrified. I thought ‘Oh my gosh!’. It’s like being a first baseman and them telling you you’re going to have to pitch that day. I don’t know how to pitch. But, I did it. I was very nervous, and it’s okay. I felt I had to be there for Pat and fill in for him. It all worked out great! He’s back. He’s healthy. I’m back at my puzzle board. All is good!”