UNCW women fall at Towson

TOWSON, M.D. (WECT) - Redshirt junior guard Kionna Jeter anchored four Towson players in double figures with a game-high 20 points as the Tigers surged past UNCW to earn a 78-45 victory in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action at SECU Arena on Friday evening.
The Tigers, who ended a three-game losing streak, evened their overall record at 11-11 while improving to 6-5 in the CAA. UNCW fell to 6-17 overall and 3-9 in league play after dropping its fourth game in a row.
Jeter, the CAA’s third-leading scorer, made 9 of 21 shots from the field, including a 2-for-6 effort from three-point range, while grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
Redshirt senior guard Qierra Murray added 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and a 4-for-5 showing at the free throw line while senior forward Nukiya Mayo and sophomore guard Shavonne Smith each chipped in 10 points.
Senior guard Ahyiona Vason led UNCW in the loss with a season-high 18 points. The Montgomery, Ala., product sank 6 of 11 field goal attempts in addition to going 6-for-10 at the foul line.
UNCW completes its two-game CAA road swing on Sunday, Feb. 16, when the Seahawks make their final visit to the JMU Convocation Center for a 2 p.m. matinee against league-leading James Madison.
