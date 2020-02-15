Skippy and The Comedy Warriors perform at Thalian Hall Saturday

Skippy and The Comedy Warriors perform at Thalian Hall Saturday
Skippy and the Comedy Warriors visit Wilmington Saturday night. (Source: Thalian Hall)
By Gabrielle Williams | February 15, 2020 at 5:14 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 5:14 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Skippy and The Comedy Warriors visit the Port City for a performance Saturday night.

Marc Price, known as “Skippy” from “Family Ties” joins real-life heroes, and wounded combat veterans, John Kashnow and Bobby Henline for a night of comedy.

Kashnow and Heline are Purple Heart recipients and wounded veterans who are now full-time comedians. They star in the Showtime documentary “Comedy Warriors: Healing Through Humor,” where A-List stars Zack Galifianakis, Bob Saget, and Lewis Black were their comedy mentors.

The three men are fresh off their recent 15-city tour.

The show is Saturday, Feb. 15 at Thalian Hall at 7:30. Tickets start at $24. Click here to buy them.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.