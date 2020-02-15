SILVER ALERT issued for Elizabethtown woman suffering cognitive impairment

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators have issued a SILVER ALERT for missing woman believed to be endangered.
Cynthia Tholen Inman of Elizabethtown was last seen Friday afternoon on E. Broad Street at 3:30 p.m. She’s believed to be suffering from dementia or some kind of cognitive impairment, according to police.
Inman is 64 years old and stands six feet tall. She has blond hair and green eyes.
She was last seen driving a black 2015 Lexus ES350 with NC License plate EJB4263.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. W. Thompson at 910-862-3125.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.