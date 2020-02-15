Johnson, NC State visit BC

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: North Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Boston College has depended on freshmen. For the Wolfpack, seniors Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 76 percent of the team's scoring, including 86 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Heath, Derryck Thornton and Steffon Mitchell have collectively accounted for 48 percent of Boston College's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games.