First Alert Forecast: shot of wintry air before temps warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Saturday will have a clear but decidedly wintry character with sunrise temperatures in the frosty 30s and wind chill values as low as the frigid 20s. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are likely to have clawed their way to the slightly below-average lower 50s for highs.
Cold air masses have been short-lived this winter as the polar jet stream has failed to buckle southward with consistency and, true to this pattern, another warm-up to the 60s and 70s appears likely on and just after President’s Day. Nonzero rain chances will have returned at this time, too.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, any time and for any place you like, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App! Your First Alert Weather Team appreciates your trust here on Valentine’s Day and every day!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.