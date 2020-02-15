First Alert Forecast: rain chances ramp up tomorrow night, temperatures warming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! It was a bit cool outside today but we had tons of sunshine.
Clouds begin to build through the morning hours and by the afternoon and evening clouds will blanket the sky with a few pops of sunshine. Low rain chances through the day, however, if you have any plans tomorrow evening you may want to bring an umbrella!
Temperatures will slowly rise through the next several days ahead of a cold front that will push through by Wednesday. Do you miss the 70s we felt last week? Well, on Tuesday they’re coming back! However you’ll want to grab a rain jacket because rain chances will be ramping up head of that front.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here.
