Middle school band teacher charged with sex crimes fired by New Hanover County Schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just shy of three weeks after he was arrested and charged with 12 counts of felony sex crimes, Peter Frank has been fired by the New Hanover County Board of Education.
The board met Saturday morning and held a lengthy closed session before voting unanimously to terminate Frank’s employment. Representatives from New Hanover County were on hand to provide support for the board.
The board approved both a resolution in favor of the termination, as well as the termination letter, which was later provided to the media.
Frank, who was a band teacher at Roland-Grise Middle School, was initially suspended with pay on Jan. 23, and then without pay starting Jan. 29.
The now former teacher faces six charges of felonious indecent liberties with a child, and six of felonious indecent liberties with a student by a teacher. Each charge of indecent liberties with a child carries a maximum sentence of 59 months in prison if convicted. The charges for indecent liberties with a student carry a penalty of two years each.
Frank was first hired by the school system in 1997, and search warrants indicate the teacher was “counseled” for inappropriate behavior as early as 1999.
According to the criminal charges, the incidents leading to Frank’s arrest allegedly happened over the course of 2003 to 2019.
Frank is the third New Hanover County Schools employee to be charged with sex crimes with minors in the last two years. Michael Kelly pleaded guilty to 59 counts in June 2019. Nicholas Oates died in custody while awaiting trial.
Amid the controversy surrounding the school system, superintendent Tim Markley and assistant superintendent of human resources John Welmers have resigned.
WECT will update this story with additional information from the board’s special meeting as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.