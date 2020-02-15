Diamond Hawks win opener in walk-off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Freshman Ron Evans drove homered and drove in four runs, including the game-winner, as UNCW rallied in the bottom of the ninth for a season-opening 10-9 win over Dayton on Friday at Brooks Field.
The Seahawks gave new head coach Randy Hood his first career win while the Flyers fell to 1-1 with a split of their doubleheader. UD knocked off Bryant, 9-2, in the day’s opening game.
UNCW trailed 9-7 in the bottom of the ninth and opened the inning with a pair of walks. Matt Suggs knocked in the first run with a single and freshman Jac Croom tied with a RBI single up the middle. Another walk loaded the bases and with one out, Evans worked a nine-pitch walk to force in the winning run.
UNCW’s Branden Kunz (1-0) picked up the win with a clean inning of relief while Nate Espelin (0-1) took the loss for Dayton.
Brooks Baldwin led UNCW with three hits while Noah Bridges, Tanner Wells and Evans all homered.
UD’s Riley Tirotta and Marcos Pujols both collected three hits to lead UD, who out-hit the Seahawks, 14-12.
The Seahawks face Bryant at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
