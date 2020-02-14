Wilmington intersection could be closed through Friday morning after crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are warning drivers to avoid the intersection of 41st Street and Shipyard Boulevard Thursday night.
WPD announced on their Twitter account a crash and a downed light pole shut the area down around 8:45 p.m.
A spokesperson for the police department says multiple crews were called in to repair poles and traffic lights damaged in the single-car crash.
The intersection could be closed down until the early morning hours.
No information has been released on what caused the crash or whether or not anyone was injured.
