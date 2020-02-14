WATCH: Astronaut welcomed home by excited pooch after a year in space

PLANET EARTH (WBTV/AP) - A NASA astronaut and NC State graduate returned home from a record-breaking stay in space recently, and none could be happier to see her than her dog.
Christina Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station, spending more time in space on a single mission than any other woman. The crew landed safely in Kazakhstan on Feb. 6.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, Koch posted a video on Twitter showing the moment she came back home - and the incredibly happy reaction her dog, LBD, had seeing her again after nearly a year apart.
The video shows LBD frantically jumping at the door as Koch approaches. Once she’s inside the home, the dog’s excitement, and wagging tail, can’t be contained.
“We call her LBD, little brown dog. She’s from the Humane Society and she couldn’t be sweeter,” Koch told CBS News. “And yes, she was very excited, I was very excited, I’m not sure who was more excited! ... You know it’s just a symbol of coming back to the people and places that you love, to see your favorite animal.”
This was Koch’s first flight into space, giving researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman.
NASA needs such data since it plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program.
Maybe by then the astronauts will be able to take their pooches with them.
