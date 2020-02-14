USC Upstate seeks revenge on High Point

FAB FRESHMEN: High Point's John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 28.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 16 over his last five games. He's also made 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.