‘Save Our Hospital’ holds rally seeking signatures for delay petition

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The “Save Our Hospital” community group gathered in Innis Park Friday afternoon, hoping to continue raising awareness about the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The “Have a Heart” rally was hosted by Dr. Kyle Horton and her campaign; the internal medicine physician is running for a seat on the New Hanover County Commission.
Formed to advocate against a possible sale of the county hospital, the group hoped to gather signatures asking the county to delay any decision on a sale or new partnership until January 2021, after the 2020 general election.
Retired physicians, nurses and patients at NHRMC joined Horton at the rally and spoke about their experiences at the hospital.
