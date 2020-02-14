Resident hurt in Wilmington house fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Fire Department said one person was hurt during a Friday afternoon house fire.
According to the WFD, a home in the 300 block of South 14th Street caught on fire just after 3 p.m.
Numerous crews descended on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.
One resident sustained burns and was treated by EMS personnel at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
The Red Cross was also notified so it could provide assistance to the displaced residents.
