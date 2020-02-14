New Hanover BOE to discuss status of teacher charged with sex crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Saturday, Feb. 15, to discuss the employment status of Peter Frank.
Frank has been suspended without pay from his role with New Hanover County Schools after being charged with a dozen felony sex crimes. He faces six charges of indecent liberties with a child and six charges of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher. An investigation revealed the alleged crimes stretch from 2003 to 2019 and involve six female victims.
A news release from New Hanover County Schools specifically states that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss Frank’s status.
The release states that the meeting will include a closed session, pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11(a)(6), "To consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment, or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee; or to hear or investigate a complaint, charge, or grievance by or against an individual public officer or employee.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Board of Education Center.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.