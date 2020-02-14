Most Expensive Home currently on the market in southeastern North Carolina boasts 750 feet of waterfront

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The most expensive property, currently for sale, in southeastern North Carolina, is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Carolina Beach Road. It has it’s own stretch of paradise along the Intracoastal Waterway. In fact, it boasts 750 feet of waterfront. If you’re looking for some perspective, that’s more than two football fields wide.
7422 Sea Lilly Lane $7,995,000 8,633 sq. ft. 6 bedrooms/7.5 baths
“At that price point, you expect the home to have a lot of distinctions and this doesn’t disappoint” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “The home boasts an exceptional modernist design by renowned architect, Haywood H. Newkirk. It’s classic understated style carries through the main house, to the guest house and the pool house.
Each wing has its own high end kitchen and bedrooms, all with stunning water views.
“This home also boasts three well-manicured chipping greens, a half basketball court, and regulation sized tennis court, with huge resort-style heated swimming pool” says Baylies. “And if you like to spend time on the water, it has its own 300 foot pier with gazebo and deck.”
