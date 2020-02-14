Man charged in November assault that left two Marines injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to an assault that left two Marines injured in downtown Wilmington last November.
Jevontae Marquez Ellison, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Wilmington police and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to Front and Dock Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, in reference to a fight in progress. Investigators said the two victims were leaving a bar when they got into an argument with another group of men and were assaulted.
One victim received a severe cut to his face during the confrontation and had to undergo surgery to repair nerve damage. The second victim sustained several cuts to the ear, which required stitches.
Ellison also has been charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and probation violation. He is being held under a $60,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.