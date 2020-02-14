Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 19 points to help ninth-ranked Louisville beat fourth-ranked North Carolina State 66-59 in a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top two teams. Kylee Shook added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Cardinals' strong defensive effort. Louisville shot 48%. N.C. State shot 32% and made 5 of 20 3-pointers. Top North Carolina State scorer Elissa Cunane had 10 points but made 1 of 12 shots. Kayla Jones scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack, who began the night with a one-game lead in the ACC standings.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke had 13 points apiece and No. 1 South Carolina overcame a sluggish start before rolling over Auburn 79-53 for its 18th straight victory. The Gamecocks were coming off a decisive, 70-52, win over No. 5 UConn on Monday night. And it looked like South Carolina didn't have the same juice early on against Auburn. The Tigers trailed just 22-19 early in the second quarter. But South Carolina regrouped for a 20-4 burst to take a 42-23 lead at the half. Robyn Benton led Arkansas with 15 points.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA involving former men's basketball assistant Lamont Evans. Evans was on coach Frank Martin's staff for four seasons until leaving after the 2015-16 season for Oklahoma State. The NCAA says Evans received more than $5,000 in supplemental pay in the form of a bribe from runner Christian Dawkins to try and sway former Gamecock player P.J. Dozier to a sports agency. Evans admitted to taking $22,000 in bribes and was sentenced to three months in prison. South Carolina AD Ray Tanner said the allegation doesn't involve current coaches or players.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Survival is the most important skill in the Daytona 500. NASCAR’s season opener is a three-hour thrill ride. It is as much about finding holes and help than having speed and handling. The fastest car rarely wins. Little-known Michael McDowell has nearly as many top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway as stars Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson since 2010. The unpredictable nature of superspeedway racing gives hope to every driver in the 40-car field.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the fifth consecutive year. Daytona International Speedway says all reserved grandstand seats have been purchased for the 62nd running of “The Great American Race.” Track president Chip Wile says “we have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support.” Some specialty tickets remain, including access to premium hospitality areas, the infield and the pre-race concert featuring country/pop star Darius Rucker. President Donald Trump will serve as grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has renamed the trophy for its annual champion to be the Bill France Cup. The renaming is a tribute to Bill France Sr, who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who elevated the sport to national prominence as chairman from 1972 to 2003. The Bill France Cup was created by Jostens and maintains the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy. It features outlines of the 24 Cup Series racetracks that comprise the 2020 schedule.