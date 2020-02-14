Elizabethtown police looking for persons of interest in vehicle break-in

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -The Elizabethtown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a recent motor vehicle break in.
According to a EPD Facebook post, the break in took place on W. Broad Street on Feb. 11.
Police say that among the items taken were the victim’s wallet and debit card.
The debit card was used a short time later at a local business, according to officials.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. W. Thompson at 910-862-3125.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.