Cooler weather this weekend for 16th Annual Polar Plunge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of brave souls will dive into the water this weekend for the 16th Annual Polar Plunge, which benefits the Special Olympics New Hanover County.
The event is at the Kure Beach Pier on Sat., Feb. 15.
It is the only fundraiser for the organization in the county. The fundraiser allows the Special Olympics to put on its programs to no cost to its athletes.
The Special Olympics New Hanover County has 15 sports, 5 week summer camps, dances and banquets.
To register, visit www.specialolympicsnhc.com. Participants can also register the day of the event.
