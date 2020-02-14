CCU looks to sweep Ga. State

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile DeVante' Jones is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the charge for the Chanticleers. Tommy Burton is also a primary contributor, putting up 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.DOMINANT DEVANTE': Jones has connected on 27.1 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 30 over the last five games. He's also made 86 percent of his foul shots this season.