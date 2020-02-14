Brunswick County to consider second amendment resolution

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners are expected to discuss whether or not to declare the county a “constitutional protected rights county” at their next meeting.

The proposed resolution reaffirms the board of commissioners’ support of the right citizens have to legally possess and use firearms. It also “further pledges to oppose, within the legal means, efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such Second Amendment Rights.”

Columbus and Bladen counties have recently passed similar resolutions in recent weeks.

Brunswick County leaders first discussed the idea during a January 21, meeting.

Leaders will vote on the measure on Monday, February, 17.

