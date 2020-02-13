Two TV pilots set to come to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two different pilot projects are underway in Wilmington, according to the film commission.
A pilot for “The Lost Boys” and “This Country” are both listed as being in the pre-production phase on the website for the Wilmington Regional Film Commission.
TVLine reports the CW has ordered a fresh pilot for “The Lost Boys" after they passed on the initial adaption of the 1980′s era vampire movie. The new project will feature an updated script and a new cast.
“This Country” is a mockumentary- style comedy that details what happens when a documentary crew comes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns, Deadline writes.
This past year was a big one for Wilmington’s film industry. “Swamp Thing” “Uncle Frank,” “Reprisal,” “Halloween Kills” and “The Georgetown Project” all recently wrapped in the Port City.
Wilmington was also named one of the best places to live and work as a moviemaker on MovieMaker’s 2020 list.
