SPX: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ SPX Corp. (SPXC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $31 million.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 96 cents per share.
The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $444.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $70.9 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.
SPX shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPXC