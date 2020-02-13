Pender High School to hire Tom Eanes as football coach

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender High School has hired Tom Eanes as the Patriots football coach.
This will be Eanes second stint as the head coach at Pender, he coached the Patriots from 2004-2010 and had a 58-37 overall record. In 2010 the Patriots advanced to the 1AA state title game against Albermarle.
“I look forward to getting back to a place that we had so much success,” said Eanes.
Since coaching at Pender Eanes has coached at Ashley, Patton and Bandy’s High School’s.
He takes over a Pender program that finished 2-9 a year ago.
The school will introduce Eanes Friday at 11:15 p.m. in the library.
