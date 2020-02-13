Man pleads guilty to vicious assault caught on video, sentenced to five days in jail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to five days in jail after pleading guilty in a violent 2019 assault that left the victim with serious injuries in Carolina Beach.
Jacob Allen Adams received the sentence Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault inflicting serious injury.
According to the Carolina Beach Police Department, Adams and another man were involved in a verbal argument on North Lake Park Blvd. around 11 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2019.
Video of the assault shows Adams striking the victim multiple times.
Adams was originally charged with assault inflicting serious injury but that charge was later upgraded to felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury due to the extent of the victim’s injuries.
The victim’s mother said her son had to have reconstructive surgery. She told WECT after the attack that four major bones were broken in her son’s face and there were multiple fractures within each break. He also suffered a concussion.
When asked why Adams pleaded to the lesser charge, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said “he was convicted of the misdemeanor that he was originally charged with. Based on the prosecutor’s assessment of the case, facts surrounding the incident, and witness availability, the victim and our office felt this was an appropriate resolution to the case.”
Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office said Adams paid restitution to the victim civilly.
