KNOW HIM? Leland police seek suspect in debit card fraud

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Leland Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a recent debit card fraud incident.
According to a Facebook post, the incident happened at the New Pointe Boulevard Walmart on Feb. 1.
Police say the suspect used a stolen debit card to make an unspecified number of purchases at the store.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Hutt at 910-332-5009, ehutt@townofleland.com or any officer at the Leland Police Department.
